Erie Fire Department reminding residents of firework safety for New Year holiday

Many will soon be lighting up the sky to bring in the new year, but fire officials are reminding residents this needs to be done safely.

Firework sales are seeing a major boost this holiday.

The city of Erie chief fire inspector reminds residents that fireworks can’t be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

“If a house catches on fire with a good wind there’s a goof chance you can lose one or two houses, so we are very concerned once again that there’s going to be a large amount of fireworks being shot off and could lead to another structure fire, we had several over the summer related to fireworks,” says Erie chief fire inspector Darren Hart.

If you are caught shooting fireworks in the city, the fine is $100 for fireworks closer than 150 feet from a structure. Violating the city noise ordinance can range from $300 to $1,000.