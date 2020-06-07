Erie Fire Department responds to apartment fire

A fire took place at 1616 Hickory Street early Sunday morning.
Erie Fire Department responded to a call around 5 a.m. It was reported that a fire had spread to two stories of the building.
The fire spread across two apartments on the first floor as well as one apartment on the second floor.
Everyone inside the building had evacuated safely while no one was harmed by the fire. The American Red Cross was also called to assist the residents.
According to fire officials, the crews left the scene at 7:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.