Erie Fire Department to discuss recreating burning ordinance changes at Wednesday’s council meeting

The City of Erie Fire Department will be speaking in Wednesday’s council meeting about recreational building ordinance changes.

Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart says crews responded to almost 260 illegal burning calls within the city last year.

This time of year, some may not have furnaces so they rely on other methods to stay warm, which can also cause a fire.

As for recreational fires, they are already forbidden within 25 feet of a structure. The fire department wants the city ordinance to be much tougher.

“Bonfires are supposed to be 50 feet from any occupied structure and one of the things that we’re going to propose tonight is the elimination of bonfires all together. The city is too populated for bonfires.” Hart said.

Hart also says the fire department will receive 3,400 smoke detectors in early March to give to people who need them the most.