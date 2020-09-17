Erie Fire Department to receive thousands in grant money

The Erie Fire Department will receive thousands in grant money. This money will help the Erie fire crew to revamp some of their equipment.

Chelsey Withers was live in the control room to tell us more about the grants.

It is an exciting day for the department as they announced three grants that the chief said will change the future of the department. The grants will be used for different things.

The department received $12,000 from The Lieutenant Joseph P. Dibernardo Foundation for bailout kits and training.

CSX Transportation awarded the fire department $5,000 to place nine seventh generation iPads in all front line fire apparatuses.

The Bryx Fire Alerting System will now also be put into place after the department received more $72,000 from multiple sources including the Hamot Health Foundation.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Chief Joe Walko also announced that the city has received more than $500,000 in the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

This money will allow the department to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus replacement units and an air compressor fill station for filling the cylinders.

The department just found out they will be getting a second round of grant money for the bailout equipment.