Erie Fire Department unveils new fire truck

A new rig is rolling through the streets of Erie. The truck that will now retire came in the 1980’s, so it was certainly an exciting day as dozens welcomed in the future.

For over a year, Erie Fire Department has been working to get a new truck. Now that it is finally here, Firefighters are explaining just how much new equipment comes along with it.

“From the multi rescue tools, all the junkyard dogs, all new hose, everything, all new hand tools. It’s really going to be a great upgrade for the crews of Engine 6,” said Deputy Chief Mike Balliet, Erie Fire Department.

In order to get the new rig, funding was needed. The truck cost over $650,000, and the Commonwealth covered most of it, which was made possible from local representatives.

“We wanted to make sure that the firefighters in Erie have the best equipment, as well as the tax payers get the best bang for their buck. In the end it took a little bit longer, but it is something that worked out for everybody,” said Representative Pat Harkins.

The Fire Department further explained the long process that goes into getting a fire truck, and to make sure it includes all the latest features.

“There’s a lot of communication between us and the engineers, and there might be some tweaks we need to make. So when that’s all done, they draw up some plans and we go over the plans and make sure everything is on the plans where we want. Then, they build it, and we go inspect it, and next thing you know it’s here on South Park Row,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

But the work isn’t done yet, when it comes to making sure Firefighters are fully equipped to use the new rig.

“There are going to be people coming in we are going to be doing training on it over the next week or two, and it’s really going to be an upgrade,” said Chief Santone.

The new truck was made by Pierce. If you don’t see it on the road, you can catch the new rig at Station 6, which is located on West 26 Street.