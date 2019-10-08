Erie Fire Dept. and Emergycare teams now looped in on Next Generation Public Safety Radio System

Erie County Emergency Responders are still getting used to the new public radio system that went live last month.

The City of Erie Fire Department and Emergycare teams were looped in on the Next Generation Public Safety Radio System this morning.

Law enforcement agencies from around the county were the first group of responders to start using the radios.

This new radio network is encrypted, so only sworn in law enforcement and medical personnel can monitor what’s going on.

These radios are designed to help first responders in Erie County communicate better so they can save lives.

“I know it’s going to be a huge help for us. There’s not going to be any more dead zones. The communication is going to be a lot better, especially when we go outside the city of a mutual aid call,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Millcreek Township Fire Departments will join in on the system tomorrow.