Erie Fire Dept. hosting ‘Fishing with Firefighters’ this Saturday

The City of Erie Fire Department is launching its first-year pilot program “Fishing with Firefighters” for the local youth on Saturday.

The Fire Department is making an effort to build relationships with the youth with the Police Athletic League helping with the effort.

The event will take place at Waterworks Pond at Presque Isle State Park. Each child will receive a fishing rod, and lunch will be included. Children ages six to 15 are invited to attend.

Gregg Wells, the president of Erie’s International Firefighter Local 293, said he’s hoping this trial run of the program will inspire the youth to be part of Erie’s fire crew.

“We’d like to take the base of what we’ve done and expand that footprint as well,” Wells said.

Fishing with Firefighters will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

