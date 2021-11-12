Erie Fire Dept. investigating house fire on E. 8th St.

The City of Erie Fire Department responded to a call on the 500 block of E. 8th St. around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Erie Fire Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie said when crews arrived on scene, they witnessed heavy fire at a two-story house.

Fire inspectors have determined the house was vacant and a majority of the fire has been knocked down.

The Deputy Chief said there were conflicting reports about whether or not the house was occupied.

“There’s possibly some squatters have been staying here, so crews are doing a thorough investigation to make sure there was no one inside,” said Deputy Chief Gillespie. “Heavy damage to the back of the house, partial collapse already. Houses are very close here, so we did have some extension to a garage next door.”

Erie Fire Department staff are still investigating the source of the fire.

