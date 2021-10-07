Erie Fire Dept. promoting Fire Prevention Week

This week, fire departments across the nation are holding events and heading to schools to teach their communities about safety during Fire Prevention Week.

On Thursday, local firefighters went to Erie Day School to show students what to do if there is a fire in their house.

Lt. Greg Purchase of the Erie Fire Department said educating children about fire safety is one of the most important parts of the job.

“Meeting with the children, getting to know them, letting them know who we are and getting them comfortable calling for help when needed,” said Lt. Purchase. “Starting the dialogue with them to have the dialogue with their parents with what to do in case of a fire.”

This was one of many fire safety events at local elementary schools hosted by the Erie Fire Department.

