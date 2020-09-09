Erie fire fighters receive new bail out training

Erie Firefighters are getting some new training.

Leaders of the fire department participated in bail out training while learning how to use personal bail out equipment and ropes if they ever needed to get themselves out of a building if they were trapped.

Those who participate in this training will go on to become the trainers within the department.

There is also a classroom session of this to discuss tragic events that have occurred.

“I think it’s very important and history has shown us that fire fighters have had to use this equipment in the past and it has saved fire fighters lives,” said Matthew Costello, Captain of the Erie Fire Department.

This training is being funded through a $12,000 LT. Joseph Dibernardo Foundation Grant.