Erie Fire Fighters respond to Saturday evening garbage truck fire

At 8:22 p.m. on Saturday evening, Erie Firefighters were dispatched to a reported garbage truck on fire at East 18th and Holland Streets.

When crews arrived on scene, they found three garbage trucks on fire which caused them to call in back up assistance from their own department.

The crew on scene made quick effort to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

