Erie fire inspector begins fire investigation at local pizza shop

An Erie fire inspector will speak with insurance investigators before ruling on what caused the fire that damaged an Erie pizza shop.

That fire broke out in the 300 block of West 31st Street around 9:20 a.m. on Monday January 31st.

Fire Inspector Darren Hart told JET 24 preliminary findings are that the fire began in the west wing of the building.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Hart declined to comment further until he speaks with other investigators.