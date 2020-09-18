Erie Fire Inspectors discuss importance of space heater safety during colder weather

With the colder weather approaching, it’s important to keep your house when turning on the heat.

If you are looking to add an electric space heater to your home, you’ll want to be sure to check the surroundings first.

According to an Erie Fire Inspector, you’ll want to keep the heater away from combustible items such as a blanket and furniture.

“The best safety is to always be in the room with these heaters and turn them off when you leave the room, especially if you leave the house, turn them off. Make sure you have working smoke detectors, one in every bedroom and a smoke detector outside of the bedroom and sleep with your doors closed.” said James Mentley.

The inspector going on to explain it is also important to check the wires from the heater and make sure it doesn’t create a tripping hazard.