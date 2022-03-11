Erie fire Inspectors are reminding the community that clocks are not the only household item to check on this weekend.

Fire inspectors say it is important to make sure that there is nothing within three feet of a hot water tank, furnace or space heater.

The city’s Chief Fire Inspector says smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives every year.

“The bottom line is that smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. You want to make sure that they’re functioning properly. You want to make sure that you have them inside your bedroom, outside your bedroom, and on all of the floors of your house. It’s proven itself time and again that it’s saved people’s lives,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector for Erie Fire Department.

Hart added that it’s important to have a discussion about an escape plan with members of your family in case of an emergency.