Erie fire inspectors remind residents of safety measures to prevent fires in city buildings

The recent fire in New York City is causing some concern among Erie residents in high rise buildings.

Erie Fire Department inspectors said that safety measures are in place to prevent fires in city buildings.

Here is more on the fire safety measures that Erie residents can take.

Fire inspectors said that space heaters and furnaces require at least three feet of clearance from anything flammable.

Each year one City of Erie Fire Department division inspects all high rise buildings to make sure everything is up to code and that everything is certified and working.

“We go through the high rises every year in Downtown Erie, and we check out the fire suppression systems, check out their emergency lighting, exit signs, everything that will assist somebody if there was a fire,” said Darren Hart, Fire Inspector for Erie Fire Department.

Hart said that in addition to having smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, City of Erie residents should have their furnaces surveyed every year.

“When it comes to furnaces, hot water tanks, space heaters, three feet of clearance from all combustibles, we want to make sure anything that has on open flame or a heating element, anything that could potentially ignite,” said Hart.

The executive director of the housing authority said that there are safe guards in place to prevent tragedies like the one in New York from happening here.

“Check both vacant units and occupied units and make sure that everything is functioning properly. We have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. they are all hardwired so they are not just dependent on batteries to operate,” said Michael Fraley, Housing Authority of the City of Erie.

Fraley said that the housing authority takes fire safety very seriously contracting an annual inspection where all apartments are inspected.

He said that they also educate residents about best practices.

“You want to do everything you can to make sure residents both are protected by what you provide for them, but they are also protected because of the education they have of what to do in case of an emergency,” said Fraley.

The Erie chief fire inspector said that one thing city residents can learn from the recent fire in New York is to close doors to keep the fire from spreading.