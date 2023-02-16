The City of Erie is making strides to recruit and hire more minorities in the fire and police departments.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Mayor Joe Schember said the city is looking to hire a more diverse group, and there are a number of openings available.

The mayor added that the fire department is in the middle of a recruitment process. He said all you need to qualify is a high school degree to be able to earn a good family-sustaining job.

“We have ten police positions about 50% of those are minority positions — women and people of color — so we are really happy about that cause we want our police and fire department to look more like the community and people to see people that look like them as part of this so that is great,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said the salaries for these positions can be up to $90,000 after the fifth year.