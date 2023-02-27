The community is mourning the loss of an Erie city firefighter.

Mike Smith, 47, was an Erie firefighter who joined the department in 2005. Smith lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

Smith’s colleagues said he was a hard-working leader at Engine 11 on Erie’s west side. The assistant fire chief added that Smith suffered from occupational cancer.

Fire officials said Smith will be greatly missed.

“He was a great firefighter, he was a great guy. He was well-liked. He gave 110% to anything you asked him to do, and any situation that was put in front of him, he did his best to take care of it. He was a good guy,” said Leonard Trott, assistant chief.

A procession from Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home on Sterrettania Road to the Bayfront Convention Center will take place on Saturday, March 4. Smith’s casket will be placed on a fire engine, which will then be escorted by Erie Police.

A public viewing will take place from noon to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.