Anyone who can work outside has to be aware of what exposure to the elements can do to human skin.

That’s even true for firefighters, who deal with the dual dangers of heat from the fire and the cold from the elements. Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll told WJET that firefighters must also deal with the cold for themselves and their equipment.

“You could have trouble with a hydrant freezing, nozzles, lines freezing up so the operation slows down tremendously. You still have to get the job done, and the guys move ahead, forge ahead and do the best they can,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll, Erie Fire Department.

The deputy chief added that advances in equipment have made freeze-ups less likely moving forward.