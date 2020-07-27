Erie firefighters get training down the Bicentennial Tower

Erie Firefighters are getting some rope training off of a familiar downtown spot.

Members of the fire department made their way down to Dobbins Landing from the top of the Bicentennial Tower.

This type of training is to prepare the first responders if they have to repel down a building in order to get to a victim and help them get out.

“It’s infrequent so it’s important that we do this yearly just to make sure we keep hands on and keep aware of what we are doing. It’s nice again because we have new guys this year and this is their first time experiencing all of that so it’s a great practice and training for us,” said Michael Fahey, Erie Fire Department.

Firefighters will continue with this training throughout the month.