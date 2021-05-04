Erie firefighters join live feed to make dinner alongside Chef Rachel Ray

Erie firefighters traded in their helmets for chef hats tonight.

Members at the Central Fire Station joined a live feed to make dinner alongside Chef Rachel Ray.

The special event was made possible by the Leary Firefighters Foundation which helps provide funding and resources for fire departments across the country.

Tonight’s virtual cooking segment fell on International Firefighters Day which the fire chief said makes it even more important.

“It’s a day we remember past firefighters that died in the line of duty. In general we remember all firefighters and all the sacrifices they made to protect the people,” said Joe Walko, Fire Chief, City of Erie.

As for what was on the menu tonight, sloppy joes.