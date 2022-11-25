There were some tense minutes Friday morning after Erie firefighters responded to a house fire with reports of people trapped in the house.

Just before 8 a.m., fire crews were called to the 1000 block of East 9th Street, where they found fire shooting from the front windows of the home. There were reports of people trapped on the house’s second floor, which led to a quick rescue by firefighters.

“As the crews arrived, we were able to locate a victim on the second floor. We rescued the victim. She’s been transported to St. Vincent,” said Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie, Erie Fire Department.

At this time, there is no cause for the fire, and an investigation is underway.