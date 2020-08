Fire damages an apartment building in the City of Erie with first reports indicating someone was trapped.

Erie firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sassafras street around 7:20 Friday night.

They were told a victim may be inside, but the deputy chief on scene says firefighters were able to escort that man from the building safely.

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes and was contained to a bedroom.

The chief says it appears a candle caused the fire.