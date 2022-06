Firefighters responded to a fire that damaged a house in the city overnight.

Calls went out around 11 p.m. Monday night for a fire in the 700 block of East 21st Street.

Once on the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. They were able to put that fire out quickly.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.