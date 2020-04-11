Erie First Assembly holds drive-thru communion

1  of  2
One local church held a creative Good Friday communion, while still practicing social distancing.

Erie First Assembly church held a drive thru communion tonight. People stayed in their cars and received sealed communion wafers and a booklet that walks you through communion. If you turned on your blinkers, someone would pray with you.

“We really wanted to do what we could given the situation with COVID-19, the mandates from the government, to still offer some sort of community remembrance of what this day means to us in the Christian faith.” said Quint Lindblad.

The pastor says that all of their Easter services will be online on their Facebook and their YouTube channel.

