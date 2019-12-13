Erie First Assembly hosts third annual Christmas town drive-thru

A dazzling scene at one local church isn’t just for show. It’s meant to bring hope and joy to those who need it as well.

Erie First Assembly of God holding their third annual Christmas town drive-thru Thursday night. The free event allows families to view Christmas lights and scenes from the comfort of their cars. While the event is free, the church is donating one dollar for every car that passes through to a family whose child is battling leukemia.

“It’s a family friendly event. You get to stay warm inside your car which is wonderful. There’s popcorn, you get to go around the building and any support we can offer a family during Christmas time, we’re so blessed, we want to bless another family.” said Nichole Schreiber, lead pastor of Erie First Assembly.

You’ll also have a chance to visit Christmas town Friday night from 6-9pm