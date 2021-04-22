Erie First Assembly to begin accepting donations for migrant girls this weekend

A “donation hub” has been set up for those wishing to help the underage migrant girls staying in Summit Township.

Erie First Assembly on Oliver Rd. is volunteering for the mission.

Their proximity to the Pennsylvania International Academy makes the church an ideal spot for drop- offs.

They are asking for donations of brand new underwear, socks, shirts, toys and other necessities.

“We know that there’s a lot of opinions, there’s a lot of things that circle even issues surrounding this. We just want to ultimately help the kids,” said Nichole Schreiber, pastor, Erie First Assembly.

“We feel that it’s part of our calling to be in missions. We believe that our calling is to not just be the church for this congregation, but to be the church for the community,” said Tom Hoeke, pastor, Summit United Methodist Church.

The pastor of Erie First says those interested in volunteering need to fill out a form, but there’s no indication when or if the federal authorities there will need volunteer assistance.

Donation drives will be held at Erie First — 8150 Oliver Road — on the following dates and times:

SATURDAY, APRIL 24TH | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25TH | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1ST | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2ND | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

DONATION ITEMS NEEDED (Donated items must be brand new):

Toiletry items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.)

Socks

Slipper socks

Flip-Flops

Sweatshirts

Jackets

Underwear

Hair ties

Conditioner

Games (i.e. Hula Hoops, puzzles, bubbles)

Donations will be accepted as long as they are needed. List is subject to change.

You can also fill out this form if you are interested in working directly with the children.