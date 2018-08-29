Erie First Christian Academy begins today
Another opening day of school in our area. Among today's starts is the Erie First Christian Academy, that starts each school year with an opening ceremony in the school's gym area for elementary students.
It's a chance for everyone to say hello before classes actually get underway and staff members are excited to begin a new school year.
Students also wrote welcoming messages on the sidewalk to make new students feel more comfortable.
More Stories
-
The Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund awarding $800,000 to dozens…
-
This Friday, a move to a new home will be part of a celebration for…
-
Calls rang out around 3pm today for a hazmat team to report to the…