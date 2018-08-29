Local News

Erie First Christian Academy begins today

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 01:00 PM EDT

Erie First Christian Academy begins today

Another opening day of school in our area.  Among today's starts is the Erie First Christian Academy, that starts each school year with an opening ceremony in the school's gym area for elementary students. 

It's a chance for everyone to say hello before classes actually get underway and staff members are excited to begin a new school year.  

Students also wrote welcoming messages on the sidewalk to make new students feel more comfortable. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected