Erie First Christian Academy holds parking lot graduation for seniors

Unique high school graduations continue to take place throughout the community.

Erie First Christian Academy holding their ceremony in the school parking lot Friday night.

Families could reserve a spot and watch their student receive their diploma. The head of Erie First Christian Academy says that a graduation is one of the senior traditions they are able to provide to students.

“This is one of those ways we can still provide them a great ceremony they will always remember and hopefully make remember more because of the uniqueness of it.” said Daniel Brooker.

