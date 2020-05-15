Erie First Christian Academy students take time to show why they miss school

Students in one area school had a chance to show their appreciation towards their teachers.

From kids in pre-kindergarten to seniors in high school, the students at Erie First Christian Academy had a chance to participate in a “We Love and Miss Our School Contest.”

During this project, students created songs, graffiti, videos and other artwork to show what makes them miss the classroom the most.

The assistant head of Erie First Christian Academy, Jennifer Straub, explained that this project touched the hearts of many.

“It was a very moving experience, I think, for every single person that viewed this. Some of them made us laugh really hard, others that really wowed us with their talents and other ones that really just made us realize how special school really is.” Straub said.

There were three winners for this project and each of them received gift cards.