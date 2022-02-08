Erie fisherman kicks off ice fishing season

An Erie ice fisherman has kicked off his ice fishing season on Presque Isle Bay catching multitudes of fish each day.

The fisherman begins his day of ice fishing at day break to see what Presque Isle Bay has to offer.

The main fish that are being caught are perch and crappie.

The fisherman claims that the catch this year is easier to come by due to his three years of experience of being on the ice, but also contributes it to the weather.

“We’ll catch 10, 15 keepers when we’re out and maybe 56 just little guys to throw back. We’re out usually all day so it’s pretty fun,” said Jacob Gafner, Ice Fisher.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Gafner has been on the ice every day and will continue his ice fishing fun.