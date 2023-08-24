One Erie flight school is partnering with a local university to promote careers in aviation at a time when pilots are in short supply.

A familiar partnership returned to Erie International Airport. Since 2021 Fundamentals Flight School has trained new pilots.

Now they’re teaming up with a local university so that students in Erie can earn an associate degree in aeronautical science while they earn their commercial pilot license.

“Since the beginning it was my goal to get the part 141 certification from the FAA and start working with schools like PennWest because I just realized that the value for the Erie area,” said Dave Benson owner of Fundamentals Flight Training.

Matt Trost, a certified flight instructor at Fundamentals, said there are advantages to getting your pilot license at this location.

In addition to hands-up flying experince, students are able to practice communicating with the control tower.

“Radio communications, that’s one of the biggest things they learn pretty much for everybody that’s always the most intimidating thing,” Trost said.

One student said he’s looking forward to his career taking to the skies as a commercial pilot.

“Aviation has always been something I was interested in for the entirety of my life but overall commercial aviation is in a good position right now to get into the industry and there’s a lot of opportunity to move up and move around,” said Mason Bruce, student

“I think there’s going to be a lot of interest. it pays extremely well but you know besides the pay flying is awesome and it’s not something everybody can do so I mean it’s great opportunity that i’m thankful for,” Trost went on to say.