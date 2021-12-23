Erie Food Co-Op spreading holiday cheer with gingerbread store replica

A local grocery store has a special surprise for customers when they enter. It’s a replica of the store made in the form of a gingerbread house.

Erie Food Co-Op’s lead baker decided to spread the holiday cheer by making a gingerbread co-op.

The display was made by the lead baker Michaela and put together by the marketing and bakery department.

The Co-Op has received a positive reaction from the shoppers.

“The customers loved it. The customers loved to see that they are getting a representation of our staff. You know, we care about showing that we care about the Co-Op as much as they do when they come into the shop.” said Kendrick Tate, Marketing Outreach Specialist for the Erie Food Co-Op.

The display includes the big things as well as the small and meaningful things around the store that makes the Erie Food Co-Op what it is in the community.