The fifth annual Erie Food Truck Festival is gearing up for another year of local bites, bands and brews.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the studio with more on what you can expect at the event.

The fifth annual Erie Food Truck Festival is back in full force this year with all your favorite bands, breweries, and food trucks.

The festival is bigger than ever before, with 13 food trucks, eight breweries, and The Groove headlining.

The gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday at the former GE fields in Lawrence Park along Water Street. Admission at the door is $15, and $10 presale tickets are still available until midnight.

Money raised at the festival will go towards the Iroquois School District Foundation — a nonprofit organization that helps bring better educational opportunities to all district students.

“We support local breweries, local wineries, local food trucks, and local musicians. Localism is important to Erie County, because Erie County is its own special place. So we have stayed true to that commitment, to that brand, and we will continue to do that as long as we can,” said Kate Phillips, founder, Erie Food Truck Festival.

“Ours are gourmet grilled cheeses. We’ve added a bunch of different sandwiches this year, so if you’re one of our regulars we have a whole variety that you haven’t seen before. We’re looking forward to having you. Again, thanks for the support, and we’re just going to continue to grow,” said Joseph King, co-owner, The Big Cheese Food Truck.

Last year, even with some COVID-19 precautions in place, over 3,000 people came out to support the event. The organizer is hoping for upwards of 5,000 people come Saturday.