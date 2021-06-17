The fourth annual Erie Food Truck Festival returns this July.

Iroquois School District Foundation announced today that it will host the fourth annual Erie Food Truck Festival Saturday, July 10 from 3 – 8 p.m. at the former G.E. Fields in Lawrence Park.

Last year, the pandemic caused the festival to transform into the Front Porch Festival.

This year, the Food Truck Festival is back, featuring headliner — The Groove.

Ticket sales will be capped at 2,500 this year and will be available for $15 in advance. Advance tickets go on sale on Friday, June 18 at www.eriefoodtruckfestival.com. They include an Erie Food Truck Festival pint glass, access to local food trucks and a lineup of local bands.

“The Groove rocked our virtual Front Porch Festival during the pandemic, so they were the natural headliner for this year’s return to the field,” said Food Truck Festival Chairperson and Iroquois School District Foundation Board Member, Kate Philips. “We’re ready to get together and get tuned up again this year.”

Festival Sponsors include: ECGRA, Northwest Savings Bank, AMERICO Bank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Altair Real Estate, Parker Philips, Inc., Knox Law, Dusckas Funeral Homes.

