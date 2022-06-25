The Erie Food Truck Festival took place on Saturday while bringing a wide variety of food favorites, beers, and wines.

With live music and drinks, what more could you ask for during this summer?

More than 13 food trucks were at Lawrence Park welcoming the community with some great food.

The Iroquois School Foundation hosts this event every year to raise money for fund initiatives, scholarships, and other programs.

“We are just excited to see so many people out and about again. I think all that’s gone on in the last couple of years people are ready to be out and about. It’s just a great day to be out,” said Maureen Dunn, Executive Director of Iroquois School District Foundation.

The event does not end until 8 p.m. so there is still time to head over.