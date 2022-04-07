The effort to help those in war-torn Ukraine continues here in Erie.

Erie for Ukraine is loading up two more containers full of donations Wednesday at their warehouse on West 20th Street.

Those donations are then shipped directly to refugees. Volunteers said they still need baby supplies, diapers, food and medical supplies.

One volunteer said it’s a great feeling to help those in need.

“First of all, it’s really important to us because we are Ukrainians, we have family that are back there that are in need of help, and it feels really good that we can be thousands of miles away and still somehow help them out,” said Vitaliy Kovalevich, volunteer, Erie for Ukraine.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie for Ukraine will be collecting donations until the end of the month.