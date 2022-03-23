The group known as Erie For Ukraine has received many generous donations from the community to help those suffering in Ukraine.

Now, the challenge is getting those donations to where they are needed.

This group is running into issues with paying for the costs of shipping and long it has been taking for the containers to come in.

Stacks of boxes have filled the warehouse as Erie For Ukraine continued to receive more and more donations.

The supervisors said they are expecting to fill three containers that will cost $5,000 each with all of the donations they had in their warehouse.

“So we were actually suppose to have a shipment, a container drop off come earlier this week. It did not happen so all of the things are here still,” said Julia Bogdanets, Campaign Supervisor for Erie For Ukraine.

Bogdanets said that they ordered the containers to arrive by March 24, 2022, but there might be a delay with getting the containers to Erie.

“If you want to continue to go for another two months or so we will for sure need $60,000 I would say,” said Bogdanets.

Even though the supervisor said that the church budget will cover the cost of shipping for some of the containers, she’s hoping some of the Erie community will help out as well.

“If we can have other companies or businesses cover the cost of the containers in shipping, we can go give those people more funds. They can continue to serve more to the people that are in need there,” said Bogdanets.

While they have raised $50,000 in monetary donations. They said they don’t want that to go to shipping costs.

“Whatever amount we receive we want it to go to actual donation items that they need, rather than the shipping costs,” said Bogdanets.

Sending money to Ukraine makes such an immediate impact that Erie For Ukraine might not only take monetary donations at the end of April because it’s easier and faster to send.

“Money is also very important because it’s the first thing that can go there. This is going to take a little bit of time, but money can go faster,” said Dina Kovalevich, Organizer.

If you want to donate to this cause, the next opportunity is at the warehouse on Saturday at 820 West 20th Street.

For a list of donations that are needed, click here or here.