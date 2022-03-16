As we see the horrific images coming out of Ukraine, many people have been asking how they can help.

We went to Erie For Ukraine’s warehouse on West 20th Street where they have begun accepting humanitarian supplies to be shipped to Poland and Ukraine.

The organization has begun accepting donations at 3 p.m. at the warehouse.

Erie is such an amazing and generous community, so it is no surprise to see all of the donations.

If you want to help, here’s what the organization is looking for:

Food

Medical Supplies

Clothes

Toys

Blankets

Shoes

Hats

Gloves

Toothbrushes

Tooth Paste

Daily necessities

It should be noted that these people left their country with just the clothes on their back and a small bag of necessities.

These folks will be here accepting donations until 6 p.m., but there is good news.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The organization will be on location once again accepting donations from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.