A local organization has spent countless hours giving back to those in Ukraine, and on Saturday they gave back to the Erie community to thank them for their support.

Erie for Ukraine held a cookout Saturday afternoon to thank the Erie community for their continued support while donating to those in need in Ukraine.

Those dropping off donations had the choice of burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages.

Local businesses like Leon Construction, VLG Auto Service, Unified Contracting and Stein’s Landscaping are also supporters of the organization giving back to those in need.

“The support has been way beyond anything we could have expected. It’s overwhelming, beautiful, I don’t know even the right words to really say it,” said Julia Bogdanets, supervisor, Erie for Ukraine.

The chef of the cookout agreed to match all donations from the cookout.