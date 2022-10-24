The Erie Free Store gave away Halloween costumes to children in need.

The store has collected costumes from donors throughout its years of business, and Monday, they handed out nearly 40 of them to children. Volunteers said some kids are unable to buy a new costume and added that both kids and parents are grateful for this opportunity.

“We live in a challenging world and it’s challenging times. We know that kids also feel the stress and pressures of the world around them. For them to have an opportunity to dress up in a costume and come out for the trunk-or-treat event, we’re giving kids time to be kids,” said Andrea Irwin, volunteer, Erie Free Store.

The Erie Free Store is having a “trunk-or-treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 29, where they said they hope to give away more costumes.