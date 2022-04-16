One local organization held their first free Easter Dinner on April 16 to continue their mission of giving back to the community, especially before the Easter holiday.

Erie Free Store welcomed the community to receive a free Easter dinner.

The organization wanted to continue free meals throughout the community that is typically seen during Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The menu for the Easter dinner consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and homemade desserts made by volunteers.

“Normally we’re a story people are coming in and shopping, and so we wanted to take this opportunity to just do something different, and we’ve had the community support with putting it on with donations of food items and all of that. So just make people’s day a little bit better today is the hope,” said Breanna Adams, Coordinator for Erie Free Store.

Erie Free Store looks to host sit-down events in the future for anyone looking to receive a free meal.