A local news publication is honoring a milestone this month.

Erie Gays News is celebrating their 30th anniversary of being published as their first issue came out in December 1992. They have been publishing articles monthly since then and is one of the only print publications that is LGBTQ focused in Pennsylvania.

Their mission is to be a source of news, events, information, support and affirmation for the LGBTQIA+ community of Erie and surrounding areas. The editor said that it has been a rewarding experience to keep the community informed

“We’re just very glad to have been of service within our community and also helping folks who are not part of our community understand us,” Mike Mahler, editor, Erie Gay News.

Articles of the Erie Gay News can be picked up in Erie, Crawford, Jamestown and Ashtabula. If you want to volunteer for them, you can learn more on their website.