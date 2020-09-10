Erie Gives 2020 breaks all records

The Erie Community Foundation announced today that Erie Gives broke all records this year.

A total of 11,482 donors gave over $6.3 million to support the work of 422 different nonprofit organizations.

The number of donors surpassed last year’s number of donors by 27%

250 nonprofits received at least one gift of $1,000 or more

83 nonprofits received $5,000

39 nonprofits received $10,000

The largest gift was $92,000 made to Erie Arts & Culture

The Erie City Mission received its largest number of 1,036 donors

The top five nonprofits receiving gifts included:

Foundation for Free Enterprise $205,601

Wayside Presbyterian Church $204,713

Erie City Mission $190,976

Second Harvest Food Bank $187,325

LECOM $165,652

The top five nonprofits with the most donors included:

Erie City Mission 1,036

Second Harvest Food Bank 972

ANNA Shelter 860

Erie Zoological Society 656

Because You Care 573

The top 10 states of website traffic included by number of views:

Pennsylvania 26,133

New York 1,658

Ohio 1,025

Florida 294

Virginia 261

Illinois 229

Michigan 151

North Carolina 141

Texas 123

California 121

Washington 68

The top five countries of website traffic included by number of views: