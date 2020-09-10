Erie Gives 2020 breaks all records

The Erie Community Foundation announced today that Erie Gives broke all records this year.

A total of 11,482 donors gave over $6.3 million to support the work of 422 different nonprofit organizations.

  • The number of donors surpassed last year’s number of donors by 27%
  • 250 nonprofits received at least one gift of $1,000 or more
  • 83 nonprofits received $5,000
  • 39 nonprofits received $10,000
  • The largest gift was $92,000 made to Erie Arts & Culture         
  • The Erie City Mission received its largest number of 1,036 donors

The top five nonprofits receiving gifts included:

  • Foundation for Free Enterprise $205,601
  • Wayside Presbyterian Church $204,713
  • Erie City Mission $190,976
  • Second Harvest Food Bank $187,325
  • LECOM $165,652

The top five nonprofits with the most donors included:

  • Erie City Mission 1,036
  • Second Harvest Food Bank 972
  • ANNA Shelter 860
  • Erie Zoological Society 656
  • Because You Care 573

The top 10 states of website traffic included by number of views:

  • Pennsylvania 26,133
  • New York 1,658
  • Ohio 1,025
  • Florida 294
  • Virginia 261
  • Illinois 229
  • Michigan 151
  • North Carolina 141
  • Texas 123
  • California 121
  • Washington 68

The top five countries of website traffic included by number of views:

  • United States 31,922
  • Canada 27
  • Netherlands 26
  • Finland 18
  • United Kingdom 10

