Erie Gives 2020 breaks all records

The Erie Community Foundation announced today that Erie Gives broke all records this year.
A total of 11,482 donors gave over $6.3 million to support the work of 422 different nonprofit organizations.
- The number of donors surpassed last year’s number of donors by 27%
- 250 nonprofits received at least one gift of $1,000 or more
- 83 nonprofits received $5,000
- 39 nonprofits received $10,000
- The largest gift was $92,000 made to Erie Arts & Culture
- The Erie City Mission received its largest number of 1,036 donors
The top five nonprofits receiving gifts included:
- Foundation for Free Enterprise $205,601
- Wayside Presbyterian Church $204,713
- Erie City Mission $190,976
- Second Harvest Food Bank $187,325
- LECOM $165,652
The top five nonprofits with the most donors included:
- Erie City Mission 1,036
- Second Harvest Food Bank 972
- ANNA Shelter 860
- Erie Zoological Society 656
- Because You Care 573
The top 10 states of website traffic included by number of views:
- Pennsylvania 26,133
- New York 1,658
- Ohio 1,025
- Florida 294
- Virginia 261
- Illinois 229
- Michigan 151
- North Carolina 141
- Texas 123
- California 121
- Washington 68
The top five countries of website traffic included by number of views:
- United States 31,922
- Canada 27
- Netherlands 26
- Finland 18
- United Kingdom 10