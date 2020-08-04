Erie Gives campaign draws near with an important fundraising need

The big Erie Gives campaign is now only one week away. Organizers are saying that the events from this year are making this fundraiser more important now more than ever.

Artist Hellen Tullio is using her art to draw attention to the campaign.

Organizers say that they have raised a record setting $400,000 in pro-rated matching funds for the fundraiser.

Last year 5.5 million dollars was raised to help a total of 368 non-profits.

With COVID-19 in full swing this year, the need is now greater than ever.

“The dollars help our non-profits. They stay right here and this is a chance for anybody to get involved and really give back when it’s really needed the most,” said Ann Scott from Erie Insurance.

WJET TV is selling Erie Strong t-shirts here on YourErie.com where $8.14 from every sale will go to the Erie Gives campaign.