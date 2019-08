The traditional 12-hour donation marathon for Erie Gives Day began at 8 a.m. this morning.

For 75 years the Erie Community Foundation has been giving back to the community. For 12 hours any online giving is put into a match pool, then donated to a nonprofit.

Samiar Nefzi was live this morning from the Erie Gives Headquarters with more on Erie Gives Day.

You can donate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 online at https://www.eriegives.org/ or on the phone at (814) 454-0843.