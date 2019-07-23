Erie Gives Day 2019 is set to be twice as nice

Erie Gives Day is set to be twice as nice this year. Corporate sponsors of Erie Gives Day announced they will provide a 295 thousand dollar pro-rated match pool.

The Erie Community Foundation hosts the event each year to help raise money for nonprofits in the community. This year will run a little differently.

Not only will it include a day for online donations, but also a separate day for check donations. One organizer said this event gives nonprofits a chance to focus on what matters most.

“Most of the organizers are small and many of them raise a significant amount of their operating budget in just one day on Erie Gives, which lets them focus on mission of the rest of the year,” said Mike Batchelor, President, Erie Community Foundation.

If you’re looking to bring a check, the Community Foundation will be accepting them on August 12. Then, the online donation initiative will be on August 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.