Erie Gives Day 2019 underway

For nine years the Erie Community Foundation has hosted Erie Gives Day, raising funds to donate to local nonprofits.

The 2019 Erie Gives Day officially kicked off at 8 a.m. this morning. Last year, Erie Gives Day raised more than 4.4 million dollars.

This morning when Action News was there around 8 a.m. they had a little over 700 donors. That number now is over 3,000 donors.

For information about Erie Gives Day you can text “remind” to 814-580-5846, donate online at http://www.eriegives.org/, or by phone at (814) 454-0843.