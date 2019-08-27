Erie Gives Day broke all previous records this year

Erie Gives Day broke all records this year as nearly 9,000 donors gave more than 5.5 million dollars to almost 400 nonprofit organizations.

Compared to last year, the number of donations increased by more than 2,000 resulting in an increase of 1.1 million more than last year. Overall, the number of donors went up by more than 1,000.

The organization that received the largest number of donors was the Hamot Health Foundation. 100% of those donations went to the families that were affected by the Daycare fire that took the lives of five children.

“So the breath and depth of Erie Gives continues to astound us. We couldn’t do this without donors that support this program,” said Mike Batchelor, President, Erie Gives.

During Erie Gives Day, the largest gift of more than $142,000 was made to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests.

You can find a complete list of recipients on Erie Gives Day’s website.