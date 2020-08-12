Erie Gives Day concludes with record breaking donations

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, it’s been another record breaking year for Erie Gives.

The 10th annual Erie Gives Day is an opportunity for the community to give back to local non-profits.

This year the organization giving amount totaling almost $6.3 million.

Erie Community Foundation supports more than 500 non-profits in the Erie area.

The foundation president said that this year is more important than years passed.

“We’re in close contact with non-profits everyday. We run a competitive grant making program and we’re pretty familiar with their needs and the needs of the clients that they serve. It’s a serious situation,” said Michael Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation.

This year, Erie Gives also secured a record breaking $400,000 in pro-rated matching funds.