Erie Gives Day: More than $7 million raised for 438 local nonprofits

The Erie Community Foundation’s 11th annual Erie Gives Day broke all records for another year in a row by raising more than $7 million for 438 local nonprofits.

This year, the 12 hours of giving featured the highest prorated match in Erie Gives history — $422,000. The prorated match means a little extra cash is added to each gift.

The interim president of the foundation, Susannah Weis Frigon, says one-third of the nonprofits received over $10,000 total.

She says this means it may be the development total for the nonprofits for the year.

“So this day, this one 12 hour day, really enables them to support their missions, which is helping people in our community who most need it,” Susannah Weis Frigon, interim president, Erie Community Foundation.

“It comes at a great time of year when there’s typically a lull in giving and it’s so much a big part of our reaching out into the community for support. We couldn’t do it without this day,” said Stephen Westbrook, CEO, Erie City Mission.

The next Erie Gives Day will take place August 9, 2022… so mark your calendar.

